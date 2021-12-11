Ramaphosa receives final SIU report into alleged PPE corruption

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the final Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into allegations of corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Presidency said on Saturday.

Acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa was studying the report and would keep the public abreast of developments in this matter.



“The Presidency will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings,” Seale said in a statement.

ALSO READ: SIU concludes investigations into PPE corruption totalling R486m

The SIU probed 5054 irregular contracts amounting to R14.8 billion related to Covid-19 procurement in the public sector.

Seale said the SIU report was expected to contain information on matters that had been referred to the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) for prosecution.

Other matters had been referred to relevant government departments or entities for disciplinary steps to be taken against their employees, and what monies had been recouped by the SIU.



“The SIU is empowered in law to take these steps in the course of its work and as soon as it deems fit.”

The head of the SIU advocate Andy Mothibi on Tuesday told parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the unit had referred 168 matters to the NPA for prosecution.

He said the charges ranged from fraud to corruption and forgery, with some of the cases referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Zweli Mkhize – The rise, fall, and scandals along the way