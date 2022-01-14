Emergency power shutdown to parts of Rosslyn on Sunday

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane (COT) says there will be a shutdown of power supply to Rosslyn Substation on Sunday, 16 January 2022.



The city says the planned power cuts are due to emergency repairs at the substation following acts of theft and

vandalism. The service interruption is planned for 24 hours from Sunday, 16 January 2022 at 07h00 until Monday, 17 January 2022 at 07h00.



The following areas and business amenities will be affected:

• Nkwe Estate

• Rosslyn Gardens

• ASEA Local Substation

• Rautenbach Local Substation

• NISSAN

• DATSUN Metal Pressing

Residents and businesses will need to make arrangements for an alternative power supply for the planned outage.

“All electricity supply points must be treated as live at all times,” said the city in a statement.

To report power failures, contact the COT’s call centre on 012 358 9999 and choose Option 3.

Water supply restored at Iscor Heights

COT says that tie-in connections at the Rand Water’s supply point and high-level manifold of Iscor Heights were successfully completed on Thursday night.

Water valves at Rand Water points were opened shortly thereafter and supply was restored to the majority of the low lying areas.



“Areas without water supply, in particular, the high lying areas, will be restored when the water distribution system has fully recovered,” said COT in a statement.



COT has since deployed water tankers to areas that are still experiencing water shortages or no water.



The water tankers are stationed at the following points:

Danville Spar

Strachen ,Street

Bergaartellerie Hoffman

Norman Eaton

The city has apologised for the inconvenience.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

