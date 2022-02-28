Rorisang Kgosana
28 Feb 2022
Graft ‘causes bad service’

Municipalities do not appear to intend to address the issue, says Corruption Watch.

A group of residents of Klipfonteinview blockade Allandale road in Johannesburg, 3 May 2021 in a protest about service delivery. Picture: Neil McCartney
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana plans to pump R28.9 billion into local municipalities, but some believe this will make very little difference to the plight of under-served ratepayers who are being made scapegoats for poor service delivery, while the real cause is rampant mismanagement and corruption. Godongwana said 175 of the 257 councils are in financial distress during his budget last week. According to indicators used by National Treasury, the number of municipalities in financial distress had grown from 86 in the 2013-14 financial year to 175 in the 2019-20 year, with 123 municipalities passing unfunded budgets. The South African Local...

