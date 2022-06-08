Cogta head released on R10k bail for alleged PPE tender fraud

Kgomotso Phooko

Mpumalanga’s Department of Coorperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) head of department Samkelo Ngubane has been released on R10, 000 bail over alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud and corruption.

He appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of contravening sections of the Public Finance Management Act.

Ngubane handed himself over to the Hawks on Monday after they issued a warrant of his arrest for fraud and corruption charges amounting to R5.9 million.

Ngubane was linked after his three co-accused were arrested for PPE tender fraud on 30 May 2022.

He will join his co-accused in court on 28 July 2022 while police continue with their investigations.

Co-accused

His co-accused include the deputy director of disaster management under Cogta in Mpumalanga Raymond Manzini and alleged co-conspirators Moses Ndlovu, 61, and Zalabantu Estate Trust.

They were released on R15,000 bail each on charges of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

They trio was arrested by the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious Commercial Crime following a tender advertised by Cogta.

The tender was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Ndlovu with the influence of his friend deputy director Raymond Manzini.

It is reported after Ndlovu was awarded the tender, he had no resources to supply the PPE and was assisted by Manzini.

After the items were delivered, Ndlovu invoiced the department and then repaid Manzini by depositing R6 million into the deputy director’s younger brother Chris Manzini’s account.

The investigations linked the trio, which led to their arrest.

NOW READ: Cogta official and two co-accused released on bail for alleged PPE tender fraud