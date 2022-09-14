Getrude Makhafola
14 Sep 2022
Cederberg Municipality’s attempts to back out of wage agreement thwarted

Getrude Makhafola

The arbitrator slammed Cederberg for allegedly prioritising everything except wage increases for its 345 workers.

The Cederberg Municipality's was ordered by the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) to pay this year's salary increments after it lodged an application to renege from a wage deal, citing financial distress. The Western Cape municipality signed a three-year wage agreement at the bargaining council last year, along with 256 other councils. It paid the first leg of the increment last year. A month before this year's increase was due to be paid, Cederberg lodged an application at the SALGBC to be exempted from paying wage increments to its 345 workers. Trade unions SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and...

