Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
16 Mar 2023
4:33 pm
Government

Councillors threaten to destabilise Emfuleni unless service delivery improves

Stephen Tau

Ward councillors earlier blocked the entrance to the municipality building, demanding better services.

Garbage dumped at Emfuleni Municipality entrance
Garbage dumped outside the gates of Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vanderbijlpark. Photo: Zacharia Nale
Ward councillors from various areas in the embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality say they have had enough with the poor state of service delivery. Ward councillors form a critical part of local government by ensuring the interests of residents living in their wards are taken care of. A group of ward councillors from areas falling under the troubled local municipality - such as Sebokeng and Evaton - staged a protest in Emfuleni this week. They demanded better services to their communities. Some of the service delivery issues that have been raised include high mast lights that are not working, potholes, sewerage...

Read more on these topics