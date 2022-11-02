Sipho Mabena
2 Nov 2022
E-tolls are dead, but could lead to budget cuts elsewhere for years to come

The decision could mean budget cuts to education and health in Gauteng, while other forms of tolling might still replace e-tolls.

An E-toll gantry is seen along the N1 near Roodepoort, 28 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Gauteng's e-tolling system might be dead and gone after a near decade-long fight, but experts have lamented that its ghosts will haunt the province's citizens for years, in the form of possible budget cuts to health and education. This is due to the remaining portion of the more than R40-billion debt which still has to be covered. Last week, in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament that, as far as paying for the cost of the infrastructure goes, “e-tolls is closed”. ALSO READ: E-tolls gone for good, now to tackle crime and corruption –...

