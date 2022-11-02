Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

Faizel Patel

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, expected to hit the province ahead of the weekend.

Provincial weather service Gauteng Weather on Wednesday, tweeted a warning about the adverse weather conditions.

Impact

“Early forecast suggests strong storms with possible flooding in Gauteng, Friday into Saturday, due to cut-off low!”

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to start at a minimum of 15°C, reaching a high of 25°C. Windy conditions are expected with showers and thunder showers.

???? BREAKING: EARLY FORECAST SUGGESTS STRONG STORMS WITH POSSIBLE FLOODING IN GAUTENG FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY, DUE TO CUT-OFF LOW!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 2, 2022

Emergency services

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services have urged residents to exercise extreme caution during the severe weather conditions.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said all emergency services will remain on high alert.

“More rain is expected in most parts of the City of Johannesburg this week. We are encouraging our residents in the low-lying areas to exercise caution or avoid crossing river streams and bridges, and rather use designated pedestrian crossings.

“We also urge parents or guardians to also monitor young kids to stay away from river streams, dams and drainage system.”

Motorists

Mulaudzi has also urged motorists to respect the rules of the road.

“Always extend a safe following distance while driving and try and avoid flooded roads and bridges.”

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, together with our colleagues from disaster management, we will continue to monitor all seven regions of the City so that we are able to respond to any emergencies which may occur throughout the City of Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi urged.

Informal settlements

Mulaudzi said residents living in informal settlements must also brace for flooding during the thunderstorms.

“The most vulnerable communities will be our informal settlements like Kliptown and surrounding areas, Kya Sands, Diepsloot and Alexander,” Mulaudzi said.

Here are your flooding tips for the rainy season in Johannesburg ???????? #SaferJoburg #JoburgRoadSafety ^GZ pic.twitter.com/QBziDzqRlr— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 1, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

North West Province: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

