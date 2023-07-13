By Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
5 minute read
13 Jul 2023
6:30 pm
Government

Court ruling on Emfuleni and Eskom a sign that municipalities unable to deliver services

By Stephen Tau

Good Governance Africa says moving responsibility of distributing electricity from municipalities to Eskom raises questions about democratic accountability.

Emfuleni Vanderbijlpark BXCSA electricity
Emfuleni Local Municipality building in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
After years of battles between the struggling Emfuleni Local Municipality and Eskom, a recent court ruling ordered the power utility to take over the distribution of electricity. This comes in the wake of a debt dispute between Emfuleni and Eskom, where the latter had taken the municipality to court on several occasions. Three hours from Emfuleni’s Vanderbijlpark offices, another troubled municipality - Maluti a Phofung - earlier this year entered into an agreement with Eskom, allowing the power utility to distribute electricity directly to residents. The issue of where the responsibility of electricity supply to residents should lie is a...

Read more on these topics