Calls for urgent intervention in Emfuleni amid late salary payments

By Stephen Tau

The embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality in the south of Johannesburg continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons.

This time around, irate employees embarked on sporadic protest actions in recent days, demanding their salary payments for the month of May.

Several roads leading to the municipality offices, were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Supplied picture of disgruntled Emfuleni Local Municipality on strike over delayed salary payments

Supplied picture of angry Emfuleni Local Municipality workers barricading roads with rocks and burning tyres

Delayed salary payments becoming a norm

Speaking to The Citizen, regional chairperson of the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU), Rhau Mphahlele said the situation of delayed payments to workers has now happened for the third time since the start of this year.

Mphahlele called on the employer to engage Rand Water and Eskom to find a lasting solution to their debt dispute as it is impacting badly on workers.

“As we speak, workers are being paid but as the union we are still going to engage in mapping out the way forward because this situation is forever recurring.

“This financial situation of Emfuleni did not start with the current administration as this council was under Section 139 (1) (b) of the Constitution and it did not produce any positive results,” said Mphahlele.

ALSO READ: Eskom explains why Emfuleni left them no choice but to attach municipality’s assets

Mphahlele is of the view that if this situation is not arrested soon the whole institution will totally collapse.

“The continuation of the bank account attachments by Rand Water and Eskom means that no services will be rendered to our communities, and this is why we are also calling on Provincial and National Governments to step in and assist this municipality as a matter of urgency,” Mphahlele said.

Emfuleni no stranger to coalition instability

Emfuleni is currently under the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) through a minority of government.

The municipality has also been a victim of coalition instability following a failed motion of no confidence against mayor Sipho Radebe in March.

Some of those who brought the motion forward against Radebe were subsequently shown the door.

ALSO LISTEN: ‘We tried everything in our power to fix Emfuleni’

DA in Gauteng calls for urgent provincial government intervention

Kingsol Chabalala from the Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded that the Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mzi Khumalo, intervene urgently.

“Residents of Emfuleni have suffered enough under this government, and it is high time that a permanent solution is found to resolve Emfuleni’s financial crisis.

“We will continue to put pressure on both MEC Khumalo and Premier Panyaza Lesufi to rescue this municipality to be financially viable so it can pay the debt owed to service providers and start delivering uninterrupted services,” said Chabalala.

A vegetable street vendor walks past a pothole at Small Farm were residents have to drive and walk on these roads in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, 9 May 2023, because of lack of service delivery in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Recyclers collects recycleable goods at Kanana K11 informal settlement were residents dumps illegally on the side of the road next to the runnining water in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, 9 May 2023. Residents dump on the side of the road as they dont have dustbins, toilets, and electricity because of lack of service delivery. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Emfuleni apologises to workers

In a statement issued on Monday, the municipality apologised to all employees for the delays, saying the municipality is currently going through turbulent times.

“Our financial situation is well known but must remain steadfast and never loose sight and faith that tomorrow will be better than today especially if all Vaal stakeholders in particular residences and business can work together.

“We all have a positive role to play in rescuing Emfuleni from this unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, this is no time to be pointing fingers but bring our heads together to find long lasting or rather permanent situation,” Emfuleni spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said.

Sangweni said they continue to look forward to collaborating with Eskom, Rand Water and all other creditors in finding solutions that serve the interests of communities while maintaining a positive and cordial relationship.

“We also call on all our stakeholders (members of Staff, business people and entities in the area, communities) who are beneficiaries of any of our services to play their civic role by paying for basic services which includes but not limited to water and electricity.

“It is about time we do away with illegal connections and support all efforts for the municipality to recover,” Sangweni appealed.

Rand Water did not answer all questions posed to them except to say there are constant talks between the parties in an effort to reach an amicable resolutions to the issues at hand.

Local business wants meeting with Presidency

Mpho Khambule from the Vereeniging Business Corporation (VBC) say it is ridiculous for the municipality to expect them to pay monthly municipal bills for services they are not receiving.

He said they are currently arranging as business to escalate the matter to the office of the President, adding that the Premier has not been responding to them.

“There is absolutely nothing we can expect from this dead municipality,” Khambule added.