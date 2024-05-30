Extreme weather conditions disrupt power supply in parts of Western Cape

The province is battling with strong winds and heavy rain conditions.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds. Picture: iStock

Eskom has announced that it is experiencing electricity supply interruptions in parts of Worcester and Eersterivier due to severe weather conditions.

The province is battling with strong winds and heavy rain conditions.

The power utility has deployed technical response teams and are onsite to conduct investigations and do repairs to damaged infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Cold front brings rain and wind to Western Cape

“Eskom is continuously assessing the impact to voting stations and prioritises faults impacting the election proceedings,” the power utility said on Thursday.

“We encourage the affected customers to report any electricity supply interruptions as the inclement weather continues to persist. Eskom urges affected customers to be patient and to treat all electricity appliances as live during this time.

“The inclement weather can affect electricity restoration time, leading to prolonged periods without supply.”

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Thursday morning issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds.

The damaging winds are expected to affect the eastern and southern parts of Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the Free State, the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Residents in these areas should watch out for problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, damage to temporary structures, loose debris blown around, and risk of rapid spreading of fires.

ALSO READ: ‘Not even the cold could keep me away’: Tshwane voters brave chilly weather and long queues

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds between Hout Bay and Cape Agulhas.

This will lead to difficulty in navigating at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft.

‘Take note of weather warnings’

Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to boaters, sailors, paddlers, bathers, anglers, and coastal hikers to take note of the SAWS warnings before setting out.

“We advise caution. We appeal to members of the public and the maritime community to keep safety top of mind,” said the NSRI.

This after several boat accidents amid the bad weather conditions in coastal areas.

Last Tuesday, a fishing boat capsized on the West Coast, leaving one person dead and another missing.

On Monday, a small private single-motor craft capsized at Mzimkhulu River Mouth, Port Shepstone.

The man in his 50s was swept out to sea while in the water with his damaged craft.

The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Dawn was launched, and upon arrival at the scene, the solo skipper, wearing a life jacket, was found paddling his craft toward the shoreline.

The man’s son had launched a surfboard to assist his father in the water.

ALSO READ: Search for missing fishermen off Hout Bay ends without success

“They reached rocks along the shoreline where members of the public helped them get out of the water and onto the rocks. The damaged craft washed ashore onto the beach and was recovered,” said the NSRI.