Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 2 – Here’s your schedule

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Sunday until 5 am on Monday.

Thereafter, the rolling blackouts will be suspended until 4 pm on Monday.

Stage 4 power cuts were expected to continue on Sunday at 4 pm, but the struggling power utility says there has been an improvement in available generation capacity due to lower demand.

Stage 4 load shedding will resume at 4 pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday, followed by stage 1 power cuts until 4 pm.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

“During the low demand periods overnight, load shedding may be suspended for a few hours to manage the system. Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur.”

Load shedding schedule

Breakdowns

Eskom said breakdowns have reduced to 15 846MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 239MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two generating units at Lethabo power stations were returned to service, the utility added.

“Cahora Bassa was returned to service during the same period after a failure on Friday afternoon.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot, Camden and Medupi power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return these generating units to service over the next few days.”

