ANC officials linked to VBS scandal return as Limpopo premier reshuffles cabinet

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha on Thursday reshuffled his MECs, three of which have been axed from the 10-member cabinet.

The reshuffle follows “further assessment of the performance of the executive council with the view to improve service delivery and enhance corporate governance”, according to the premier’s office.

Radzilani returns

ANC Limpopo deputy chair Florence Radzilani has returned to the provincial government after being appointed as MEC for Transport and Community Safety.

She replaces Polly Boshielo, who is the former MEC for Education.

Radzilani, who is the former executive mayor of the Vhembe municipality, was previously implicated in the alleged looting of billions from VBS Mutual Bank.

She was welcomed back into the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in 2020, since she was not criminally charged after having initially stepped aside.

The provincial cabinet reshuffle also saw Thabo Mokone being given a new portfolio. He will now oversee the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Mokone replaces Nandi Ndalane, who was shifted to the Social Development Department.

In addition, Rodgers Monama is Mokone’s replacement and has been appointed as the new MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, while Ndalane takes over from Dickson Masemola, who went head-to-head with Mathabatha for the ANC provincial chairperson.

MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Thandi Moraka was also dropped from the Cabinet and has since been replaced by Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, who was also linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal. Sibanda-Kekana was also not criminally charged.

Meanwhile, MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba has retained her position alongside MEC for Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Basikopo Makamu.

Makamu and Sibanda-Kekana – who is the former mayor of Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality – were elected as deputy provincial secretary and provincial treasurer during ANC Limpopo’s elective conference in June.

Other MECs who have not been reshuffled include:

Education MEC, Mavhungu Leruli-Ramakhanya

Public Works MEC, Nkakareng Rakgoale

Treasury MEC, Seaparo Sekwati

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed MECs will be held on Friday, at the office of the premier in Polokwane.

