JUST IN: Panyaza Lesufi elected Gauteng premier

ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has been elected the next premier of the province.

Lesufi was elected on Thursday, during a special sitting of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

He contested the position against the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) premier candidate and provincial leader, Solly Msimanga.

Lesufi beat Msimanga by 38 votes while the DA leader received 22 votes. Twelve members of the EFF walked out the sitting before voting could take place.

Sixity MPLs voted and one member abstained from voting.

Lesufi, who served as the Gauteng Education MEC, takes over the reins from David Makhura after he resigned on Tuesday, as the premier of the province and member of the provincial legislature (MPL).

The former premier was elected in 2014, and for a second term in 2019.

The ANC in Gauteng began discussions on Makhura’s exit from office following the party’s 14th provincial conference in June, that saw Lesufi elected as the ANC chairperson in the province.

Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba presided over the election of the new premier and voting was done via secret ballot.

Lesufi in his acceptance speech thanked Makhura for his contribution to the province. He said he would announce his new provincial executive council, or Cabinet, on Friday afternoon.

