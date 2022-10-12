Lunga Simelane
12 Oct 2022
Government

Perks send message of politicians who simply do not care about South Africans – economist

Roodt said a better approach by Ramaphosa would be to cut the Cabinet by half or three-quarters and consolidate departments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GCIS
Cabinet ministers are given a number of perks on top of multimillion rand salaries annually. Free internet and DStv for “official purposes”, moving costs for up to two state-owned residences, free flights, train travel, airport VIP lounges, subsistence and travel allowances are among the many benefits ministers have at their disposal. In the latest amendment to the 2022 Ministerial Handbook, they are now also allowed free water and electricity at their official residences after President Cyril Ramaphosa in April scrapped a R5 000 limit on the amount they may claim for water and power. Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the...