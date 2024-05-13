Mgosi

Sundowns refuse to consider offers for Mokoena

'It was not a great offer, but Sundowns would not even consider it,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Teboho Mokoena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Teboho Mokoena remains locked in contract negotiations with Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have put up a strict ‘not for sale’ sign on Teboho Mokoena, as conversations with the midfielder continue over a new deal.

Phakaaathi understands that a formal offer came in for Mokoena from an overseas club, but that Masandawana were not even prepared to look at it.

“It was not a great offer, but Sundowns would not even consider it. At least (you should) look at it,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Mokoena’s current deal with Sundowns will expire in June 2025 and the Mgosi Squad understands that discussions over a new deal have hit an impasse, with the parties nowhere near an agreement on terms.

Flemming’s instruction

As reported by Phakaaathi last week, Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg is said to have been given the mandate to ensure the club does not lose their key players, including Mokoena.

“Negotiations were at a very delicate stage currently and I would not want to prejudice such discussions at this moment,” Mokoena’s agent Glyn Binkin told the SABC last week.

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Teboho Mokoena

