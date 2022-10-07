PODCAST: North West can return to its glory days – Kwena Mangope

Stephen Tau

Political instability has been cited as the main reason why service delivery in the North West province has gone from bad to worse.

Service delivery has become so bad that dairy company Clover SA took a decision to relocate its factory to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALSO READ: North West Premier intervenes in Clover factory closure in bid to save hundreds of jobs

Political instability has been a feature in the province, even before the recall of former premier Supra Mahumapelo in 2018.

In that same year, the provincial government was placed under administration following major financial, governance and capacity challenges.

In recent times, there was a situation where one of the local municipalities in Ditsobotla had two different mayors before the newly-elected Provincial Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) dissolved the troubled municipality.

ALSO READ: Two ‘mayors’ fight over NW municipality as services collapse, businesses close

The provincial government has since also resolved to dissolve the municipality with immediate effect.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited ActionSA chairperson in North West Kwena Mangope, who is also the son of late former Bophuthatswana leader, Lucas Mangope, to talk about the worrying state of North West.

Listen here:

The Citizen Talk with Stephen Tau’s Podcast is available to listen to on www.citizen.co.za.