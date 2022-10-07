Government

PODCAST: North West can return to its glory days – Kwena Mangope

The provincial government in the North West was placed under administration after financial, governance and capacity challenges.

Mokgola service delivery protests
Residents of Kraaipan village fetch water at the communal tap on 16 September 2015 in Mahikeng, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse

Political instability has been cited as the main reason why service delivery in the North West province has gone from bad to worse.

Service delivery has become so bad that dairy company Clover SA took a decision to relocate its factory to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Political instability has been a feature in the province, even before the recall of former premier Supra Mahumapelo in 2018.

In that same year, the provincial government was placed under administration following major financial, governance and capacity challenges.

In recent times, there was a situation where one of the local municipalities in Ditsobotla had two different mayors before the newly-elected Provincial Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) dissolved the troubled municipality.

The provincial government has since also resolved to dissolve the municipality with immediate effect.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited ActionSA chairperson in North West Kwena Mangope, who is also the son of late former Bophuthatswana leader, Lucas Mangope, to talk about the worrying state of North West.

Listen here:

The Citizen Talk with Stephen Tau’s Podcast is available to listen to on www.citizen.co.za.

