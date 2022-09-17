Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
6 minute read
17 Sep 2022
5:46 am
Government

Private sector increasingly taking over key functions from ‘incompetent’ state

Sipho Mabena

The private sector has taken over postal services and policing, and even a privately run railroad company operates in the Western Cape, while government flounders.

Mango
Budget airline Mango's business rescue plan is more about selling off a headache or finally burying the problem as the SAA dictated, revised plan was approved by creditors. Picture Supplied.
With state owned entities consistently mismanaged, pillaged, and run into the ground, economists say it should come as no surprise that the private sector was increasingly stepping in and taking over key functions of the state. According to chief economist at Efficient Group Dawie Roodt, the debate on whether to privatise battling state entities such as The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet was immaterial, as the private sector was already taking over wherever it matters. ALSO READ: Privatising-eskom-is-not-the-answer-to-power-crisis-says-Mabuza/ He said the private sector has basically been flying passengers as the South African Airways has been crippled,...

Read more on these topics