WATCH: ‘I’ve fallen in love with South Africa’ – US ambassador Brent Bozell

Bozell begins his tenure after he was issued a démarche order.

United States (US) ambassador-designate Leo Brent Bozell met President Cyril Ramaphosa for the first time on Wednesday, saying he has fallen in love with South Africa.

Ramaphosa received Letters of Credence from heads of mission-designate of several countries during the credentials ceremony, held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April.

Accreditation

Bozell’s accreditation comes amid strained relations between the US and South Africa. These tensions have persisted since US President Donald Trump returned to office.

He was nominated by Trump in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in South Africa.

Bozell begins his tenure after being issued a démarche order over remarks about South Africa’s current policy trajectories.

Falling in love with SA

Handing over his letter of recall and credence from his predecessor, Bozell said he has fallen in love with South Africa.

Bozell also conveyed greetings from Trump.

“Mr president, before I arrived here, I cannot tell you how many people told me that, in short, I’ll fall in love with the country. It’s only taken two months, and I can confirm that that has happened.”

Bozell said the US and South Africa are two nations with “shared values and interests”.

“Perhaps not enough people understand this, but you, excellency, were the primary author of your constitution. You do understand that. It’s my goal and my time here to build on the shared interest, to build on self-respect, to build on our shared values, to take our two nations to places they’ve never been before. I believe in the art of the possible, and I believe it will happen.”

Global order

Welcoming the new ambassadors, Ramaphosa said South Africa seeks a global order defined by “peace and friendship amongst all the nations of the world”.

“We seek a world order where the gulf of inequality between and amongst nations is narrowed – where nations of the world stand united against racism, colonialism, subjugation and all forms of oppression and intolerance.

“We strive to ensure that global peace and security are secured through dialogue and negotiation and not through force of arms, where international laws, treaties and agreements are upheld and respected. Above all, we seek a world order that brings sustainable development and shared prosperity for all and not the few.” Ramaphosa said.

Tensions

The deterioration of relations between South Africa and the US escalated after Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announced a refugee programme targeting Afrikaners.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US over his comments about the administration.

Last month, Bozell III said his first task is to strengthen relations between Pretoria and Washington.

In a video message sent to The Citizen, Bozell said as his country marks 250 years of independence, he is reminded that liberty, justice and human dignity are not just American ideals, they are universal aspirations.