Reshuffling Cabinet before Sona would have shown Ramaphosa means business

Pre-Sona reshuffle would have shown how Ramaphosa is serious about fixing the country.

Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Sona at Cape Town City Hall. Picture: Parliament of South Africa/Twitter
The fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to reshuffle his Cabinet after several months of speculation around the matter is rather unfortunate ahead of his much-anticipated State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, amid the multiple challenges faced by the country, according to economist Dawie Roodt. The issue of the reconfiguration of Cabinet has been making headlines for weeks now. Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Roodt said a reshuffled Cabinet would have given the country a better indication as to whether the president is really serious about the issues he will be touching on during his Sona....

