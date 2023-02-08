Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
8 Feb 2023
5:10 am
Government

Ramapromises: 2022 Sona’s green energy plans in doubt under Mantashe

Getrude Makhafola

An expert says Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's love for coal is unwarranted, since the country needs a mix of energy sources.

Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe listening to a speaker during the Mine Health and Safety Statistics meeting in Pretoria in 2019.
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
The transferal of ailing power utility Eskom from the Department of Public Enterprises to that of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe carries no certainties for speedy relief from the country's energy crisis, and could hamper plans for a shift to increased renewable energy. The governing African National Congress' (ANC) decision last year to incorporate Eskom into Mantashe's portfolio has left many wondering whether the state's plan to procure renewable energy as outlined in President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2022 state of the nation address, will ever move with speed. A known advocate for coal, Mantashe hasn't shied away from making...

Read more on these topics