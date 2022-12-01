Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
1 Dec 2022
5:00 am
Government

A ‘revolution’ needed, to force government to fix service delivery

Stephen Tau

Businesses in the failed Emfuleni municipality are 'revolting', in an attempt to have their council dissolved.

Eskom explains why Emfuleni left them no choice but to attach municipality's assets
Vehicles and furniture removed from Emfuleni municipality's offices on 10 March 2020. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Felix Dlangamandla
The time has come for a South African revolution to effectively address issues of poor service delivery. This is the view of legal expert Advocate Francois Botes who was reacting to a group of business people in the south of Johannesburg who have decided to boycott paying for municipal services in Emfuleni. The businesspeople under the auspices of the Vereeniging Business Corporation (VBC) took a decision recently not to pay their rates and taxes from the end of this month, citing poor service delivery from Emfuleni. ALSO READ: ‘Service delivery is a joke’: Gatvol businesses to boycott paying rates in...

Read more on these topics