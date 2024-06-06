Tripartite alliance partners veto alliance with official opposition

ANC's coalition dilemma sparks tensions within tripartite alliance, with Cosatu expressing discontent over potential ANC-DA partnership.

The ANC’s tough decision over the choice of a coalition partner after failing to win an outright majority in the 2024 polls have threatened to spill over to the tripartite alliance, with the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) expressing unhappiness with a possible ANC-DA partnership.

Cosatu national spokesperson Matthew Parks said the union federation would “consult internally, and with the ANC and the SACP [South African Communist Party] on a common stance and way forward”.

Cosatu, said Parks, supported “a progressive coalition be led by the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa, biased towards the needs of working-class communities”.

Cosatu wants to see rights of workers defended

“Cosatu wants to see the rights of workers defended, growth in the economy and creation of jobs, tackling of crime and corruption.

“We also want to see an investment in public services and a coalition to unite the nation,” said Parks.

The ANC NEC will today discuss coalitions, as well as premier candidates and chart a way forward.

University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotzé said it would be “difficult to accommodate all the difference sentiments and views within parties in decision-making”.

“Ultimately, leaders will have to make the final call. Coalition agreements are always controversial,” said Kotzé.

Substantial disagreements within the ANC

Political analyst Daniel Silke warned of “substantial disagreements within the ANC on how to proceed in terms of the composition of any kind of a coalition or governance agreement”.

“There are different factions within the ANC which have always been present. I think on the issue of whether to cooperate with the DA or not, or how closely, is bound to further open divisions within the ANC.

“Those within the Ramaphosa camp might be largely in favour. Those who have historically aligned themselves with anti-Ramaphosa forces are probably going to look to fight back against a SA participation at that level,” said Silke.

“The choice of a coalition partner is opening old wounds within the ANC – this being the most divisive issue.

“Given the weak position of the party, its troubled relationship with the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] and now the MK [uMkhonto weSizwe] party adds an extra complexity to it, has compounded the situation.

“Depending on how the ANC decides, this is set to create further ructions,” he added.

ANC could float ideas, other than a coalition

To address the coalition impasse, Silke said the ANC could “float ideas, other than a coalition – something less formalised with the DA, akin to the confidence and supply type agreement”.

“This could create an environment in which the DA will support Ramaphosa’s presidency, the ANC taking key executive positions and offering a place for the DA in senior parliamentary and Cabinet positions.

“There are other constructive agreements the ANC can agree to – watering down the formal coalition style agreements suggested between the two parties.”

SACP reject ANC-DA coalition

The SACP has backed the disapproval and rejection of an ANC-DA coalition government.

It said it will not support any coalition with what it defines as “DA-led forces”.

Leader Solly Mapaila launched a scathing attack, saying it will not support any coalition arrangement that is “anti-people, anti-worker and liberal forces” led by the DA.

