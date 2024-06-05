Inside the ANC’s coalition talks: NWC considers a government of national unity

ANC NWC discussed various coalition options ahead of NEC meeting.

The ANC’s National Executive Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss various options that would form a government within the next two weeks.

The party held a press briefing on Wednesday where it reported back on the engagements by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“The discussions enriched the ANC perspective and further probed the implications of each option for South Africa and the ANC’s historic mission to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa for all,” Bhengu said.

ALSO READ: ANC rubbishes ‘fake’ DA and IFP coalition memo

Bhengu said among the various options discussed were a Government of National Unity (GNU) and a minority government arrangements.

She said the NEC is one of the highest decision-making structures of the ANC. There were some reports that some NEC members had threatened to resign if the ANC were to go into a coalition with the DA.

“There is a lot of anxiety from our members about the various permutations that are involved in establishing what type of a coalition set up we need to consider where we need to set up coalitions,” she said.

Bhengu said the ANC was humble and had begun engagements with all parties including the MK party.

Bhengu said it was clear that the people of South Africa were asking all political parties to work together since no party had won with an outright majority.

“At this point in time, the conversation is looking at a government of National Unity (GNU) because this is what the people of South Africa said to us

Bhengu said the ANC was playing an active role in ensuring that there is a government in place before the deadline set by the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“Even if the ANC had secured a majority in the past, we have always invited various parties into government. I can count Patricia de Lille and various other,” she said.

ALSO READ: Which coalition deal for the ANC?

Political analyst Sipho Seepe said a government of national unity was an attempt to bring as many players into government.

“It is an attempt by the ANC to avoid the two major options, he said.

He said the first option would be a coalition with the DA, and the second option would be a coalition with MK party, EFF and either IFP or any other party.

Seepe said option one, which is a coalition with the DA, was seen as problematic for workers.

“The financial handlers and their political puppets are happy with the first option. This would be an anti-worker and right leaning option,” he said.

Seepe said the ANC’s traditional constituency would be happy with option two which is a coalition with the MK party.

“This option leads to the unity of the oppressed. This is a left leaning option,” he said.