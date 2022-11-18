Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
18 Nov 2022
7:48 pm
Government

WATCH: Free State Finance MEC promises workers R10k after 2 months with no pay

Getrude Makhafola

Kopanong municipal workers who have gone two months without salaries or other contributions, say they're not listening to any more empty promises.

Free State kopanong salaries
Free State's Finance MEC Gadija Brown. Photo: Supplied
Free State finance MEC Gadija Brown came under fire from angry employees at Kopanong Local Municipality after she told them they would receive only R10 000 compensation each because Kopanong was too broke to pay their outstanding salaries and benefits. Brown held an impromptu meeting with employees at the Trompsburg-headquartered municipality on Monday. She had initially arrived on the day to meet with municipal bosses over Kopanong's crumbled finances. WATCH: MEC Gadija Brown addressing angry workers in Kopanong https://twitter.com/Earl_Coetzee/status/1593632997789650946 The staffers spoke to The Citizen on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. Also Read: Kopanong pensions: why no criminal...

Read more on these topics