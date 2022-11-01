Nica Richards
Deputy online news editor
6 minute read
1 Nov 2022
5:22 pm
News

Jagersfontein disaster: Town beyond repair as govt interventions come too late

Nica Richards

Legal action looms for the mining company responsible, but there may be more than one player to blame.

Jagersfontein disaster: Town beyond repair as govt interventions come too late
A house that was swept away by water at Charlesville, Jagersfontein, 12 September 2022, after a mine dam burst. Photo: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Issues of non-compliance at the Jagersfontein tailings dam in the Free State were resolved and operations above-board when it collapsed on 11 September. This is what the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) reported in its portfolio committee presentation on Tuesday in a brief address of the disaster. It was revealed the dam was not registered as a "dam with a safety risk", and the company operating the mine, Jagersfontein Developments (JD), had been granted its last extension to dispose into the fine tailings storage facility (FTSF) in June 2022. As per the DWS's extension, JD was not authorised to...

Read more on these topics