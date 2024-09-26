‘Haunted’ Kempton Park hospital earmarked for private partnership

The Kempton Park Hospital has long been touted as a way of alleviating the strain placed on Tembisa Hospital.

A once top-tier medical facility has been identified for a private facelift.

Abandoned for almost 30 years, the Kempton Park Hospital could finally see a compromise found between officials and a wanting community.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) seems ready to relinquish control and grant the facility a new lease of life.

Private partnership welcome

The Kempton Park Hospital became the stuff of urban legends as thrill-seekers gradually enhanced its mystic aura after repeated unauthorised explorations of the site.

Ghost stories have since been debunked and the end of a process started in 2015 may be approaching its end.

The Gauteng Infrastructure Funding Agency (GIFA) have repeatedly assessed the area and Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko relayed the latest developments to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

As per the review completed in June 2024, the MEC has requested that an invitation be extended to potential private partners to submit proposals to revive the building.

This outcome deviates from an earlier GIFA suggestion that the building either be demolished and rebuilt, or that the department undertake a full refurbishment of the facility.

“It must be mentioned that both options presented huge financial implications for the department and the budget was not sufficient to undertake any of the two options,” stated the MEC.

“It is for this reason that we are now exploring a public-private partnership,” she confirmed.

Millions spent on maintenance and security

The hospital is located on a large tract of land and then-provincial infrastructure MEC Lebogang Maile stated in September 2023 that the facility was costing roughly R6 million a year to protect.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has previously called for the facility to be reopened, with Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom saying it could take the strain off Tembisa Hospital.

The GIFA will consider private proposals before making final recommendations to the GDH.

History blurred with time

The history of the closing of the facility may not be completely lost but it has been the subject of multiple theories.

Some corners of social media suggest the entire staff disappeared en masse, while others claim the victims of fake doctor Andre Esterhuizen haunt the hallways.

However, the prevailing belief is that then-Health MEC and the future mayor of Johannesburg Amos Masondo closed the facility as it was underused.

Tembisa Hospital, roughly 15km north, was believed to be the preferred facility of state healthcare patients.

