Hawks raid Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in corruption probe

The raid follows allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash during her time as defence minister.

The Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID), confirmed it searched the home of parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

A number of official vehicles were seen at Mapisa-Nqakula’s Johannesburg home.

The Hawks‘ raid follows an investigation into allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash from a former military contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

Raid at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home

NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said: “The National Prosecuting Authority’s ID confirms that a search and seizure operation was carried out at the home of Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by members of the ID on 19 March 2024 relating to an investigation against her. The NPA’s ID will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Meanwhile, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Tuesday said they were aware of the raid.

“The speaker steadfastly upholds her strong conviction of innocence, and reaffirms that she has nothing to hide. In line with this, she has welcomed investigators into her home, cooperating fully during the extensive search that lasted over five hours.

“The Speaker’s commitment to serving the public with honour and integrity remains unwavering,” Mothapo said.

ALSO READ: ‘What bribes? Not me,’ Mapisa-Nqakula rebuffs allegations

Disturbed

Mothapo added that Mapisa-Nqakula is “disturbed” by the allegation.

“Corruption poses a significant threat to the principles of democracy and good governance, and fundamentally contradicts everything the Speaker represents. Therefore, she is profoundly disturbed by such allegations.

“This morning’s events have inevitably interrupted the speaker’s parliamentary diary, including her role in presiding over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly. In light of her absence, the Deputy Speaker will assume this role and preside over the session,” Mothapo said.

Allegations

The accusations against Mapisa-Nqakula were reportedly made in a sworn affidavit submitted to the Investigative Directorate by Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the owner of Umkhombe Marine.

The freight and logistics company reportedly scored R210 million in SANDF tenders in 2019, while the businesswoman was married to the military health services’ deputy surgeon-general, Noel Ndhlovu.

The Sunday Times reported that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu revealed in her affidavit that she gave bundles of cash to Mapisa-Mqakula on 10 occasions between November 2016 and July 2019.

The alleged bribes were allegedly facilitated by the late secretary of defence Sam Gulube, who summoned Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to his home twice, according to the affidavit.

Umkhombe Marine transported SANDF cargo across the continent to military missions.

Additional reporting by Malibongwe Dayimani

ALSO READ: Past comes back to haunt Mapisa-Nqakula as speaker investigated for R2.3m bribes