Broos blasts Mokwena for complaining about Sundowns injuries

'Why don't the medical staff of Sundowns make contact with us?' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos has again become involved in a war of words with Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has hit out at Rulani Mokwena for telling the press some of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bafana representatives are carrying injuries.

Mokwena told a press conference after his side’s Nedbank Cup win over Maritzburg United on Sunday that Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane were all not at full fitness, hinting he would rather they were left behind for this months friendlies against Andorra and Algeria.

Speaking from Annaba, Algeria, where Bafana will play Andorra on Thursday, Broos said that he was expecting all seven Sundowns players in his Bafana squad to arrive in Algeria. Sundowns and SuperSport’s players were allowed to leave South Africa later than the rest of the squad, because of the timing of their Nedbank Cup matches.

“If they (Sundowns’ players) are really injured, they have to inform us, not talk to the press. We have a doctor, they know the number of the doctor, so why not call us and say they are not able to come and give us a medical report?,” said Broos.

“They didn’t do that, which means they are fit … I expect the seven players of Sundowns in camp tonight (Tuesday).

“I heard some rumours and read something about Rulani saying his players are not fit, blah, blah, blah. Why is he talking to the press? Why don’t the medical staff of Sundowns make contact with us?”

The Andorra game represents a chance for Broos to give some Bafana fringe players a chance to show that they are ready for the international game.

Against Algeria on March 26, the Belgian is likely to select a stronger team.

Kaizer Chiefs ‘keeper Bruce Bvuma, Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi, Chippa United midfielder Goodman Mosele, Polokwane City attacker Oswin Appollis and Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo could all get a chance to shine.

No documents, no travel

Broos will have to cope without Steaua Bucharest defender Siyabonga Ngezana, however, as he could not find the correct documentation in time to travel to Algeria.

“We know the qualities of the new players who are here. The difference is that between these games and (even) the Champions League, there is still a big difference,” said Broos.

“These are friendly games and we can look at if these players can achieve the level we need for bigger games.

“If the result is not good it will not be good for us. But we will also just lose a friendly game and it could be worse.”

Broos expects a tough game against Andorra, even if they are one of the minnows of Europe.

“Andorra are not a top team, they (almost) always lose, but it is only a 2-0, or a 2-1,” added the Bafana head coach.