Severe thunderstorm warning for KZN with hail, flooding expected

Gauteng is currently battling a heatwave with temperatures expected to persistently soar to over 37°C in some areas.

As Gauteng battles an intense heatwave, the same could be said for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with severe thunderstorms expected.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning for large parts of KZN on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saws said KZN residents can expect severe weather across the province.

“Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over western parts of KZN today and spreading to northern parts tomorrow. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe and be accompanied by damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours which may lead to localised flooding resulting in localised impacts,” the Saws said.

Precautions

Saws urged residents to take precautions as the impact of the thunderstorms is severe:

Localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles and livestock.

Localised injuries and danger to life due to lightning.

Localised and short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services.

Localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Areas that may be affected include Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser eThekwini, Inkosi Langalibalele – Escourt, KwaDukuza, Newcastle and Umzimkhulu among other areas will also be affected by the severe thunderstorms.

Gauteng Heatwave

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it has noted with concern the forecast from the Saws about the heatwave that will hit the city on Wednesday.

The temperatures are expected to persistently soar to over 37 in some areas.

Stay out of the sun

EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to take precautions.

“These temperatures are expected to last the whole week, that is why we have an alert of heat wave, we will remain on high alert throughout the weekend to make sure that we can effectively respond to all emergencies which might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg.

“This current heatwave means that most of the residents of the city of Johannesburg will be exposed to extremely hot temperatures, exposure to this kind of heat can easily cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion which might lead to heat stroke,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi has warned that the hot dry and windy weather also presents the threat of veld fires and people are discouraged from dumping their burning cigarette butts in dry grass or leaving open fires unmonitored.

Tips and advice to survive the heatwave:

Avoid direct sunlight by wearing a hat and using sunscreen.

Do not leave children or pets in parked locked vehicles.

Stay in or under the shade.

Drink lots of water or fluids to prevent dehydration.

Take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors.

Avoid alcoholic, caffeinated or carbonated drinks.

For those who will be tempted to swim to cool down, here are some of the safety tips

Swimming pools should be covered with a safety net all the time while not in use.

Install a fence around a swimming pool.

The fence around the swimming pool should be high enough to prevent children from climbing over it and it must always be locked if not in use.

Use your local municipal swimming pools which have lifeguards on site.

