Health

News | South Africa | Health

Citizen Reporter
2 minute read
5 Oct 2021
12:49 pm

205 Steve Biko hospital patients awaiting surgeries since 2010

Citizen Reporter

The 205 patients are on the waiting list at the Tshwane-based hospital for maxillo-facial surgeries, such as the repair of cleft palates.

Dr Maxine Milton and Dr Vidya Lalloo at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane on 9 March 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi says at least 205 Steve Biko Academic Hospital patients have been waiting for surgeries since 2010.

She was responding to questions by the DA’s Jack Bloem at the province’s legislature.

Mokgethi said the orthopaedics department had the most number of patients waiting for surgery.

The 205 patients are on the waiting list at the Tshwane-based hospital for maxillo-facial surgeries, such as the repair of cleft palates.

At least 638 patients waiting for hip, knee, spinal or feet operations may only go under the knife in about two years. Even worse, some 385 children are on the surgery waiting list.

205 Steve Biko patients waiting for surgeries since 2010
Picture: Jacques Nelles

Mokgethi admitted that general and urology surgery patients must wait between eight to 12 months before their operations.

“The best performing departments are neurosurgery and cardiothoracic, where the turnaround is only two weeks,” said Mokgethi.

News of the surgery backlog comes after last week’s report that state hospitals’ clean linen supply was in dire straits, meaning doctors in various hospitals across the province are unable to perform elective surgeries.

A doctor had told The Citizen last Thursday that hospital staff could not perform “a single elective case because there’s no linen in theatre”.

ALSO READ: Gauteng hospitals’ dirty laundry: Why surgeries are on hold

The MEC has partly blamed the backlog on the Covid-19 pandemic, saying only urgent and semi-urgent cases were done because beds were reserved for Covid patients during the peak periods.

But the hospital is also facing a shortage of ICU and theatre nurses.

The hospital has also taken on additional surgeries that should be done at lower-level hospitals in the Tshwane area.

“I am concerned that so many patients at this major hospital suffer in pain waiting for surgery. How can cleft palate sufferers be expected to wait 10 years for corrective surgery? This is utterly inhuman,” said Bloem.

Bloem said even though delays were understandable due to Covid-19, the government should have filled nursing vacancies to ease the pressure.

The DA wants the provincial health department tp explore hiring extra staff and keeping theatres operational “round the clock” to reduce surgery waiting times.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Family sues Steve Biko hospital for negligence over bedsore

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HEALTH

Gauteng hospitals' dirty laundry: Why surgeries are on hold
6 days ago
6 days ago

NEWS

WATCH: Meet Stevie, a robot to assist Covid-19 patients
3 months ago
3 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Tembisa 10: Family members saw Gosiame Sithole naked, says Rampedi
3 months ago
3 months ago

LIFESTYLE

Post-pandemic, liposuction and tummy tucks could be the hottest plastic surgery procdeures
5 months ago
5 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HEALTH

Gauteng hospitals' dirty laundry: Why surgeries are on hold
6 days ago
6 days ago

NEWS

WATCH: Meet Stevie, a robot to assist Covid-19 patients
3 months ago
3 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Tembisa 10: Family members saw Gosiame Sithole naked, says Rampedi
3 months ago
3 months ago

LIFESTYLE

Post-pandemic, liposuction and tummy tucks could be the hottest plastic surgery procdeures
5 months ago
5 months ago