Simz Ngema opens up about recovery after cosmetic surgery in Turkey

"I wanted to fix what was ruined by pregnancy."

Actress and singer Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema recently opened up about her recovery following a “mommy makeover” in Turkey.

Ngema, who shares two sons with media personality Tino Chinyani, gave birth to their second child in November last year. The couple welcomed their first son in 2020.

She took to Instagram to explain her reasons for undergoing the procedure.

“I went for a more natural look. I wanted to fix what was ruined by pregnancy,” she said.

Ngema said she now looks like she did before having children.

“Some people prefer to do more. My boobs are still the same size — they’re just not sagging anymore — and my tummy is back to what it looked like before I had my children,” she added.

Opening up about her healing process on day four post-surgery, the former Muvhango star said she was feeling much better.

“Three of my drains have been empty since yesterday. There’s only one drain that had to be emptied. Still a little uncomfortable.

“You know when you’ve slept on your arm for a long time, and it feels numb? That’s what my tummy feels like. My boobs are fine — I’m starting to feel a bit of sensation in my nipples.”

Simz Ngema’s post-surgery update. Pictures: Instagram Stories/Screenshot

