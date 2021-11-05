Daily hacks: Tips and tricks on how to protect yourself from sunburn

Lerato Maimela

This weekend promises to be a hot one, which means that there is a high chance of getting sunburned if you plan on spending your days in the sun.

Sometimes it is hard to evade the sunburn, even when you have taken the necessary precautions of putting on sun screen lotion.

If you face severe sunburn this weekend, you should try these effective sunburn hacks and tricks to avoid the inflammation and pain brought on by the sunburn.

Aloe vera and sun butter moisturiser

Zenzi has taken to TikTok to share her hacks on how she gets rid of sunburn in just 12 hours.

In the video, she says she cuts open an aloe vera leaf and scoops out the aloe.

She then rubs the gooey aloe all over her sunburned skin, making sure that she repeats that step five times to create five different layers of aloe vera.

Once the five layers of aloe are completely dry, she then smears some sun butter moisturiser all over her skin and affected area.

She also drinks plenty of water and some anti-inflammatory pain medication to deal with the dehydration and swelling of her skin.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: Simple DIY tips to create your own stylish tables

Apple cider vinegar

Jessie B has decided to try the most recommended product to try to get rid of sunburn, and that is apple cider vinegar.

In the video, she explains that she has been sunburnt on her face, as well as her chest. She then puts the apple cider vinegar on all the affected areas on her body, and lets it sit for about a day.

A day later, she says that the apple cider vinegar helped with the pain brought on by the sunburn, but did not completely get rid of the sunburn, so she attempted the hack one last time by applying apple cider vinegar to the affected areas once again.

On the second day, she reports that her skin has no pain, and that her sunburn is completely gone and that the apple cider vinegar did actually work.

Coconut milk

Isabelle Thorrez has shared her hack to get rid of sunburn, using just coconut milk.

She starts off her video by freezing some coconut milk into a plastic cup. Once the milk is completely frozen, she then lathers it all around the sunburnt areas on her body.

She says that this will help with the pain and inflammation brought on by the sunburn, as well as the redness on her skin.