Daily hacks: Suppress anxiety, wake a sleeping limb, and fall asleep faster

Lerato Maimela

The human body is a work of art and has hundreds and thousands of ways to heal itself when it feels compromised.

Understanding your body and how the human body works can be super beneficial, especially when you need to manipulate it for your benefit.

Icy has shared a video on TikTok where he shows different ways in which he uses his body to cure minor physical issues he may be experiencing.

Get rid of your anxiety and stress

If you find yourself feeling really anxious, then you should blow on your thumb for about 30 seconds.

This will slow down your heartbeat and calm your nerves, resulting in you stressing and worrying less in the moment.

Waking up a sleeping limb

If you ever wake up and find out that your arm has fallen asleep, all you have to do is shake your head for a few seconds, and the numbness will go away.

If you wake up and your leg or foot has fallen asleep, then all you have to do is wiggle your toes for a few seconds to get rid of the numbness and to wake your foot or leg up.

Tummy illness

If you find yourself feeling sick to your stomach, squeeze your left them with your left hand. This method will deactivate your gag reflex and suppress the urge to gag and vomit.

You should also touch the pressure point situated in the middle of your inner wrist. This will decrease your nausea and have you feeling a lot better in no time.

Fall asleep much faster

If you suffer from insomnia, or find yourself wide awake when it’s time to get into bed and sleep, then you should eat some peanut butter before heading to bed.

It has been scientifically proven that when you eat peanut butter before you go to bed, you will be sleepier, making it easy for you to pass out much quicker.

Eating peanut butter before bed could also give you more vivid dreams.