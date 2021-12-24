Opposition to ‘ridiculous and irresponsible’ updated Covid tracing rules

Government's updated rules regarding tracing and quarantining of Covid contacts may have changed the course of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa drastically. On Thursday Department of Health Director General Dr Sandile Buthelezi put an end to contact tracing and quarantining, while changing isolation rules with immediate effect. In the circular detailing the change, it also indicates a significant move in national policy, in contrast to global healthcare responses on the Omicron variant, from containment of the virus to mitigation. Also Read: Health Department stops tracing, quarantining of Covid contacts Last week the Ministerial Advisory Committee shared several recommendations with...

On Thursday Department of Health Director General Dr Sandile Buthelezi put an end to contact tracing and quarantining, while changing isolation rules with immediate effect. In the circular detailing the change, it also indicates a significant move in national policy, in contrast to global healthcare responses on the Omicron variant, from containment of the virus to mitigation.

Last week the Ministerial Advisory Committee shared several recommendations with the Department of Health, including an end to contract tracing and amendments to current protocols.

Dr Buthelezi wrote: “All contact tracing be stopped with immediate effect except in congregate settings and cluster outbreak situations or self-contained settings.” People who have come into contact with positively tested persons “must continue with their normal duties with heightened monitoring (daily temperature testing, symptom screening) of any early signs. If they develop symptoms then they should be tested and be managed according to the severity of the symptoms”

Simply getting tested after contact with a Covid-positive person is now ruled out, unless symptoms are presented.

Survival of the fittest

Mike van Wyk, chief executive of healthcare group Medicare24, is opposed to the new rules.

He said: “This is ridiculous and irresponsible. It is turning Covid-19 into a survival of the fittest scenario. It will also allow wholesale spread of the virus and it negates every other aspect of our so-called national state of disaster.”

Van Wyk said that what this really means is that the government is turning infection into a free-for-all, and only people who become ill will be tested and treated.

“So this means an asymptomatic person is free to spread their infection, sans being tested, so there is no individual responsibility any more. Imagine what this will do to immune compromised persons and comorbidities. Undertaking may become even more lucrative as the consequences of these rules start claiming lives.” Mike van Wyk

The advisory further noted that current protocols didn’t identify high risk patients effectively, that tests are not always accurate, many symptomatic people don’t test, and did not account for new variants or the fact that Covid-19 can be transmitted via aerosol, too.

Dr Buthelezi also wrote: “Quarantine has been costly to essential services and society as many people stay away from their work and thus lose their income and children miss on their schooling.”

Moving forward asymptomatic individuals do not have to isolate, given that they won’t know whether they are Covid-positive or not. Yet the circular states that self-observation for 5-7 days is necessary to monitor the development of any symptoms and precautions including avoiding attending settings where many people gather, mask wearing, and social distancing must be adhered to.

Van Wyk questions this: “How do you implement any precautions or self-observation when you have no idea that you have been infected?”

Mild symptomatic cases must now isolate for 8 days and go back to work afterwards. They do not have to undergo a test prior to returning to the office and anyone ill for longer than this window period would have to present a medical report in support of their absence from work.

Severely ill patients get an additional 2 days of isolation, after which they too need to return to productivity. The same testing rules apply, as well as extending the period of sickness must also be supported by a doctor’s note.

Dr Buthelezi agreed with the MAC’s view that 60-80% of South Africans have some immunity against Covid, either, through having contracted the disease or by vaccination.

New rules could backfire

Van Wyk said that this could backfire on the tourism sector.

“While the world is reeling in the wake of Omicron’s spread, it’s true severity still unknown, South Africa may become the breeding ground for new variants quickly as our controls become wanting. Just as we were un-red-listed, we may see the world shut us off again or follow suit. Either way, now vaccination and booster jabs will become the only ticket to getting through the pandemic.” Mike van Wyk

Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster said: “Irreparable damage has been done to South Africa’s travel and tourism sector by the world reaction to Omicron. It basically undid all of the work that was done to rebuild and repair the industry over the preceding 18 months since the initial lockdown, and we have to ask ourselves why this was allowed to happen?

“The new regulations look good on paper, but are they enough to restore confidence in the market? People are cannon-shy and don’t want to make advance bookings, and you cannot blame them, when they don’t know if the rules will change again arbitrarily and at short notice.”