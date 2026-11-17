The Department of Home Affairs spent R1.1 billion on its domestic services while generating almost R1 billion in revenue.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has vastly overspent on its budget for civic services and is near to exceeding it budget for immigration services.

DHA officials were before the portfolio committee on home affairs on Tuesday to present its budget and expenditure report for the first two quarters of the 2026-27 financial year.

As of the end of September, DHA had spent R9.4 billion of its R13.7 billion budget, with six months left of the fiscal period.

However, the DHA is a cash-generating entity, bringing in R921 million in six months against an annual target of R2.1 billion.

The bulk of the revenue generated came in the form of R789.8 million in sales, services, fines and penalties.

‘Expenditure will be monitored’

Overall, the department achieved 27 of its targets for the quarter, including those related to birth registration rates, issuing IDs, and successfully adjudicating 90% of new asylum seeker applications.

At the halfway point of the financial year, 62% of the department’s administration budget had been spent.

Alarmingly, DHA had spent R1.1 billion against a budget of R768 million for citizen services – the management of identity documents and civil registrations of citizens and lawful residents.

DHA was also nearing the end of its budget for immigration affairs, having spent R606 million of the R628 million budget.

The expenditure on immigration affairs was down to the increased payments towards deportations, the detaining of illegal foreign nationals, courier services and litigation fees.

However, the employee compensation budget was only 46% spent, with R2.3 billion available from an annual budget of R4.3 billion.

Expenditure will be monitored alongside delivery of annual performance plan outputs to ensure that available resources translate into measurable service delivery results and that emerging financial pressures are addressed early.

Over 99% of invoices paid on time

Success reported by DHA includes the high number of invoices paid on time, support for key institutions and progress on its digitisation drive.

DHA boasted that it had paid 99.89% of its 1 813 invoices within the stipulated 30-day window, amounting to R1.05 billion paid to service providers timeously.

Additionally, R1.2 billion had been spent by the department supporting the Border Management Authority, and R2.7 billion was spent as of the end of September on the 2026 local government elections, with another R409 million available.

DHA had so far spent R188 million on the digitisation of its services, with a further R269 million available for the project for the remainder of the year.

“Digitisation initiatives will be expedited to reduce reliance on paper-based records, strengthen record integrity, improve operational efficiency and advance the department’s broader digital service delivery agenda,” the DHA explained.