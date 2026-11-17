The ANC's mayoral candidates will not be sworn into council with other councillor candidates.

With ActionSA and the ANC reportedly close to a deal in Johannesburg’s coalition talks, there are questions about which positions will go to the ANC.

The Citizen understands that a letter has been circulated among ANC members to prepare them for this coalition.

A source in the ANC’s Gauteng structures told The Citizen that there are talks of ActionSA taking the mayoral position in Johannesburg, while the ANC will get the deputy mayor and other smaller positions.

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Divided ANC

The only problem is that the ANC poor election results in the City of Johannesburg mean it does not have proportional representation (PR) councillors represented in the metro. Although the party won a number of wards, it didn’t get any PR seats. Because of this, neither of the ANC’s mayoral candidates – Dada Morero and Loyiso Masuku – can form part of the new council.

This leaves the ANC with no choice but to yield a ward candidate as a deputy mayoral candidate, speaker or chair of chairs.

The Citizen spoke to political analyst Andre Duvenhage about this scenario.

“This is the same problem here in JB Marks [local municipality in the North West], that the ANC’s top candidates are not elected for top positions and this is making their situation problematic,” he said.

The Citizen understands that the faction linked to the former deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku wants to approve who is appointed to political positions. It is against councillors perceived as allies of former mayor Dada Morero.

Duvenhage also questioned what role ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was playing in this standoff.

“It seems as if the ANC is a very divided organisation if you take into consideration that while heavy negotiations are going on… Cyril Ramaphosa is in Silicon Valley in California. So I think this is giving us the whole picture,” he said.

Cleaning up Joburg

Meanwhile, Duvenhage said if ActionSA takes up the mayoral position in Johannesburg, the party may not be able to undo years of ANC corruption and cadre deployment.

“I am not sure if ActionSA will be in a position to dismantle the regime in Joburg because it’s not only a government problem, it’s a regime problem, with cadres in positions that lack capacity, a culture of nepotism and corruption.

“[ActionSA leader Herman] Mashaba will have to clean up the ANC’s mess, but he will not be in a strong position to do it. The ANC still has the majority, and the DA will force him into a position which is close to the ANC, so his hands will be tied behind his back,” he said.

He said in order for Mashaba to become successful in these coalition arrangements, he should take “drastic steps”.

The Citizen had contacted Mashaba to find out if a deal had been reached with the ANC, but he had not responded to the paper by the time of publication.