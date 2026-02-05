Here’s what level the Vaal Dam stands at this week

The current capacity represents a remarkable recovery compared to the same period last year, when the dam registered just 61.12%.

The Vaal Dam remains above 100% capacity as sustained rainfall across the Upper Vaal Water Management Area continues to bolster one of South Africa’s most critical water resources.

This is according to the latest data from The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums.

As of Thursday, 5 February 2026, the dam stood at 101.89%.

The Reservoir reported that inflows at 117.1m3/s were being recorded, substantially exceeding the outflow at 21.4m3/s being released from the dam.

Water levels show dramatic year-on-year improvement

The current capacity represents a remarkable recovery compared to the same period last year, when the dam registered just 61.12% on 4 February 2025.

Historical data compiled by The Reservoir reveals a volatile decade for the water source, with levels fluctuating dramatically from year to year.

Furthermore, the Reservoir’s records indicate that the dam has experienced similar overflow conditions only twice in recent years, in early February.

In 2023, the facility stood at 100.30%, while in 2022 it peaked at 105.40% with one gate open to manage excess water.

In 2014, the facility reached 99.50%; in 2015, the level was 84.17%.

The lowest recent levels occurred in 2016, when the dam dropped to 52.05% on 4 February, and in 2020, when it stood at just 56.98% during the same period.

Technical indicators point to continued inflow

Over the four-day period from 2 to 5 February, the dam levels increased slightly.

The level climbed from 101.13% on 2 February to the current 101.89%, with inflow rates varying between 124.5m3/s and 149.5m3/s during this period.

The Vaal Barrage, which regulates downstream water distribution, has maintained relatively stable conditions throughout the week.

On Thursday, the barrage level was recorded at 7.4m, recorded, with outflows of 22.5 m3/s and a water temperature of 23.4 °C measured at the facility.

No sluice gates were opened at the dam this past week.

