Here’s your weekly Eskom load reduction schedule

Load shedding remains suspended nationwide as load reduction continues in parts of the country.

Gauteng residents face an uneven experience with load reduction as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts while City Power customers enjoy a temporary break.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

The current Eskom load reduction schedule shows that numerous areas across Gauteng will continue to experience scheduled power cuts during peak periods.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (05:00-09:00) include Soweto zones like Jabavu, Dobsonville, and parts of Meadowlands. Other affected areas include Orange Farm extensions, Diepkloof zones, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (17:00-22:00) impacts regions including Moroka, Chiawelo, Kagiso, Khutsong, Tsakane and surrounding areas. Other affected zones include Morogoro, Tembisa, and various extensions of Orange Farm and Soweto.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week, giving residents some predictability about when they might experience power cuts.

ALSO READ: Eskom given hands-on role to manage R95.4bn debt owed by municipalities

Eskom maintains load reduction schedule

Eskom spokesperson in Gauteng, Amanda Qithi, confirmed to The Citizen that areas directly supplied by the utility will continue to experience load reduction according to the established schedule.

While the Eskom schedule says February, Qithi explained that it applies to March as well.

“There is no change to the load reduction schedule apart from minor changes that were made,” Qithi explained.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

ALSO READ: Load shedding remains suspended after Koeberg Unit 2 trips

City Power suspends load reduction

Earlier this month, City Power announced the indefinite suspension of load reduction with immediate effect. However, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena clarified that this reprieve comes with conditions.

“The suspension is not a permanent guarantee, and load reduction may be reinstated if there’s a significant surge in electricity consumption, illegal connections, or meter tampering,” Mangena stated.

This means that while City Power customers currently enjoy uninterrupted electricity, the utility maintains the right to reimplement load reduction measures if necessary to manage demand and protect infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Limpopo businessman accused of defrauding Eskom wants plea deal

Ramokgopa clarifies Eskom load reduction implementation

In response to a parliamentary question from DA MP Kevin John Mileham about the implementation of load reduction, Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa provided further context.

“When required, load reduction is usually implemented on a rotational basis during peak times in the morning between 05:00 to 09:00 and evenings from 17:00 to 21:00, but it may also be implemented outside of the peak periods,” Ramokgopa explained.

The minister identified several contributing factors that necessitate load reduction measures.

“Eskom continues to face network overloading issues in certain local areas due to illegal connections, vandalism, meter tampering, unauthorised network operations, theft of network equipment, and purchasing of electricity from unlicensed vendors,” he stated.

Ramokgopa emphasised that load reduction is always a planned intervention, never unplanned, and urged customers to avoid illegal connections that can trigger these measures.

He directed those seeking detailed information about affected areas to consult Eskom’s website.

Loadshedding remains suspended nationwide.

However, for Gauteng residents, the current reality means checking which utility provides their electricity service will determine whether they face continued load reduction or can enjoy a temporary reprieve from scheduled power cuts.

NOW READ: What about future outages? What energy analysts say about the future of load shedding