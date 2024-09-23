Heritage Day: Motorists urged to be responsible on the roads

As the country prepares to celebrate the nation’s diverse culture and rich heritage on Tuesday, the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) has called on citizens to prioritise safety on the roads.

Public holidays are usually characterised by high traffic volumes on the roads, as most South Africans embark on long-distance travelling for getaways and holiday adventures.

Rules of the road

GTP spokesperson Sello Maremane has urged motorists to respect the rules of the road.

“As we come together to celebrate our cultures, traditions, and diversity on Heritage Day, it is important to do so responsibly.

“Every year, people come together from different parts to celebrate what makes us all uniquely South African. We encourage all citizens to do so responsibly and avoid taking part in unlawful activities such as public drinking, and reckless and negligent driving amongst other things,” said Maremane.

Maremane said the Gauteng Traffic Police together with the Gauteng Traffic Wardens and other law enforcement agencies will be on high alert to ensure safety on the road and in communities.

“We will continue to conduct law enforcement operations to address crime and lawlessness. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious incidents to their nearest police station or contact the Gauteng hotline on 0800 22 88 27.”

Dangerous conditions

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi has warned motorists to refrain from using the N3 as driving conditions were still “very dangerous”.

Heavy snowfall in certain parts of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend caused the closure of the N3 highway in both directions between Harrismith in the Free State and the Tugela Plaza in KZN.

The severe snowfalls caused major traffic disruptions and had road users stranded for almost two days between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith.

Buthelezi addressed a media briefing hosted by KwaZulu-Natal Acting Premier Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa on Sunday

“Many drivers abandoned the trucks and, therefore, we urge people to stay away from the N3 because while the road is now open, the cleaning-up process needs to happen.

“The driving conditions are still very dangerous because of the black ice and the rainy conditions on the road.”

Buthelezi said authorities successfully accounted for all passengers who were stranded in the heavy snow.

