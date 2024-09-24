Heritage Day, National Braai Day or Shaka Day: Tips for hosting the ultimate shisanyama

Tips for the perfect meat, sides and dessert for your Heritage Day shisanyama.

‘Heritage Day’ was established as a compromise to create a day where all South Africans could observe and celebrate their diverse cultural heritage. South Africans use the day to enjoy a braai. Picture Supplied

Referring to Heritage Day as ‘National Braai Day’ might be a contentious move, but like other South African public holidays, Heritage Day is used as an opportunity to braai for some South Africans.

The first Heritage Day was celebrated in 1995 and in the early 2000s, National Braai Day started gaining momentum as a way to celebrate South Africa’s culinary tradition of gathering around a fire to cook.

Heritage Day background

Prior to the dawn of democracy, the 24th of September was known as Shaka Day for most people, in commemoration of Shaka, the Zulu king.

Heritage Day was established in an effort to create a more inclusive day where all South Africans could observe and celebrate their diverse cultural heritage.

“When our first democratically-elected government decided to make Heritage Day one of our national days, we did so because we knew that our rich and varied cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our new nation,” said South Africa’s first democratic president, Nelson Mandela in an address in 1996.

Braaing on Heritage Day

General manager at ANEW Resort White River Mbombela, a place renowned for its shisanyama, Wayne Blake has provided some tips for those who’ll be braaing on Heritage Day.

Perfect your pap

To prevent your pap from becoming stiff and dry whilst being served, incorporate sauces into your pap dish rather than just leaving it as is in the bowl.

To prevent your pap from becoming stiff and dry whilst being served, incorporate sauces into your pap dish rather than just leaving it as is in the bowl.

A good method is to make “pap balls” by submersing them in sheba (a spicy sauce made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, herbs and spices).

Bring on the flavour

Turn the traditional Shisanyama on its head and experiment with various flavours. Serve a snack of grilled pineapple on a skewer, sprinkled with Durban Masala or for vegetarians grilled tofu skewers served with a peanut dip.

Variety is key

Offer a wide array of dishes but keep portions modest to encourage sampling of everything. Traditional choices usually include beef, chicken, pork, and lamb, but variations with game meats or seafood make for interesting alternatives.

Complement your meat with vegetable and tofu skewers, roosterkoek, grilled sweet potato topped with ricotta cheese, garlic, rocket and spring onion or brinjals topped with mushrooms, brie and basil pesto.

Take your traditional braaibroodjie to the next level

Upgrade your braaibroodjie with biltong, mature cheddar, and a dash of chili flakes or blue cheese, fig, and rocket for a gourmet twist.

Keep it natural

Avoid synthetic sauces and flavourings or heavily basted meats and rather opt for a mixture of olive oil and salt, or adding vinegar and your favourite herbs to a glass bottle – similar to Argentinian Salmuera – allowing one to baste your meat while braaiing, to lock in and enhance the flavour.

Age matters

Choose aged meat for tenderness and flavour. Look for 21-day aged meat from your butcher and be sure you understand the difference between dry-aged and vacuum-aged varieties, as this could impact the toughness or tenderness of your meat.

Chuck steak is budget-friendly and excels on the braai, offering excellent flavour without being too tough or too soft.

The secret to juicy chicken

For ultimate flavour and juiciness, seal chicken in a ziplock bag and add salt, herbs and your light marinade of choice before immersing it (bag and all) in boiling water, to pre- cook.

This technique locks in moisture for succulent results and enhances the flavour of the chicken.

Mind the size of your desserts

Keep your varied dessert options small and bite-sized for easy enjoyment after a hearty meal, such as bite-sized malva pudding, koeksisters or milk tart. Add some variety and grill peaches with cinnamon sugar or grill pineapple and enjoy with coconut ice-cream.

