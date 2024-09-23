Motorists warned to stay away from N3 amid dangerous driving conditions [VIDEO]

A female passenger died of hypothermia after being stranded in a taxi.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi has warned motorists to refrain from using the N3 as driving conditions were still “very dangerous”.

Heavy snowfall in certain parts of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal caused the closure of the N3 highway in both directions between Harrismith in the Free State and the Tugela Plaza in KZN.

The severe snowfalls caused major traffic disruptions, and had road users stranded for almost two days between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith.

Watch snow envelope the N3 highway

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi has warned motorists to refrain from using the N3 as driving conditions were still "very dangerous".

Buthelezi addressed a media briefing hosted by KwaZulu-Natal Acting Premier Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa on Sunday.

Stuck vehicles

He said that at some point, 1 823 vehicles were stuck between Van Reenen’s Pass and the Mooi River Plaza.

“Many drivers abandoned the trucks, and therefore, we urge people to stay away from the N3 because while the road is now open, the cleaning-up process needs to happen. The driving conditions are still very dangerous because of the black ice and the rainy conditions on the road.”

Buthelezi said authorities successfully accounted for all passengers who were stranded in heavy snow.

“The SANDF has been on the ground to assist all the rescue operations that have been taking place since Friday night,” Buthelezi said.

Passenger death

Buthelezi confirmed that the taxi passenger who had died of hypothermia was a woman.

“The woman, who was travelling in a taxi from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal, died after the vehicle was stranded in heavy snow on the N3 highway in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

“The deceased passenger was a woman, and we will wait until we make contact with the family first before we make further statements,” Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi said government agencies, including the Road Traffic Inspectorate, Cogta, SANDF, and social partners like the Red Cross and local municipalities, have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Delegation

He said Madlopha-Mthethwa would lead a delegation that would visit centres set up to assist stranded passengers on Monday.

“There is a center at the Escort Town Hall, and also a disaster relief centre at the Lady Smith town hall, where she will be able to further distribute relief material and also to ensure that everyone is able to reach their destinations safely.

“This has been a very trying time for the province, but the provincial government has led all efforts to ensure that we resume the ordinary way of life and that all those who are stranded are brought to safety,” Buthelezi said.

