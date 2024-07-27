Home Affairs cancels visas of 95 Libyans arrested at suspected military camp in Mpumalanga

The 95 Libyans that were arrested in White River could be deported and blacklisted.

95 Libyans were arrested on 26 July 2024 when police raided a suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The Department of Home Affairs on Saturday said it has cancelled the visas of the 95 Libyans arrested in White River, Mpumalanga.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber said the visas were “acquired through misrepresentation” in Tunis, Tunisia.

95 Libyans could be deported and blacklisted

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department is working with other law enforcement authorities to determine what needs to be done with the Libyans, who are now undocumented. Deportation is one of the options being considered.

“One operation at a time, we must restore the rule of law. Following a major joint operation by Home Affairs, SA Police Service and other law enforcement authorities, the department is on the ground ensuring that anyone who breached immigration laws is processed through the court,” he said.

On Friday, Schreiber said Home Affairs would start processing the suspects through the court “for deportation and blacklisting”.

Suspected military camp raided in White River

The 95 Libyans were arrested on Friday morning after police raided what they suspect to be a military training base.

On Friday, Acting Provincial Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said the camp “appears to have been converted into an illegal military training base”.

Large tents were discovered at the suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The Libyans were being housed in large tents on a farm. The owner was reportedly renting out the land.

Illegal firearms, cocaine and dagga were among the items that were confiscated during the raid.

Watch: Police raid suspected military camp in Mpumalanga

[WATCH] Mpumalanga police conduct a raid on a suspected illegal military base. The raid led to the arrest of dozens of Libyans who are allegedly linked to several crimes in White River.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Friday said the Libyans had been charged with contravening the Immigration Act.

“We know that, according to the Department of Home Affairs, there is the possibility that they misrepresented themselves on their visa applications to SA, claiming they were coming to train as security guards,” she said.

The police also revealed that there are suspicions that the Libyans were involved in other crimes in the area.

