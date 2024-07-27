Marijuana worth R30 million and prohibited firearms seized in Western Cape bust

The successful operation comes one week after R40 million worth of marijuana was discovered on a farm near Magaliesburg.

A sample of the marijuana plants being grown in Philadelphia. Picture: Twitter / @SAPoliceService

A couple have been arrested in the Western Cape after police uncovered their marijuana farm.

Police pounced on the farm in Philadelphia, just inland from Melkbosstrand, after monitoring suspicious activity in the area.

Massive stash of marijuana confiscated

Provincial organised crime units and Philadelphia police conducted the raid, finding more than just plants.

“Upon entry, a searched ensued which led to the discovery of cannabis plants, compressed cannabis, two prohibited firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of cash,” confirmed Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Police said the couple, aged 59 and 49 years old, could not provide a suitable explanation nor produce a licence that would allow them to operate a cannabis cultivation project.

“Once charged the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in cannabis and the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition,” said Swartbooi.

Incident mirrors Magaliesburg bust

A week before the Philadelphia raid, police arrested seven people for cultivating R40 million worth of marijuana in Magaliesburg.

The indoor marijuana farm was not their only crime, as they were also found with a signal-jamming device, live rounds of ammunition, a gas pistol and an air rifle.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have signed the Cannabis for Private Purpose Bill (CPP), legalising possession and cultivation for private use, but commercial cultivation is still illegal.

Expert weighs in on marijuana legislation

Speaking after the Magaliesburg incident, researcher and community activist Leela Baer shared her insights into the vague marijuana legislation and figures presented by police.

“For as long as trade in cannabis remains illegal, such operations are ongoing.

“It should be noted that the figure of R40 million is not based in fact and police should provide evidence to this figure, and should also provide evidence of the plants being destroyed,” Baer told The Citizen.