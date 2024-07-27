Daily news update: 95 Libyans arrested at Mpumalanga military camp | Brink hits back | Mama Joy still goes to Paris

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, police arrest almost 100 Libyan nationals at a military camp in Mpumalanga, Tshwane Mayor Cillier Brink criticised ANC councillors after they withdrew their motion of no confidence against him, and ANCYL President Collen Malatji denies his recent insults of leadership were directed at MEC Lebogang Maile

Also, Joburg MMC Dada Morero is yet to respond to queries around a billing anomaly that has seen residents have their power disconnected and despite the cutting of funding to superfan travels, Mama Joy is going to the Paris Olympics.

In sport, the Blitzboks are through to the Paris Olympic Sevens semi-finals after beating New Zealand in the quarter-finals and swimmer Tatjana Smith is in good spirits as she aims for medals.

News today: 27 July 2024

95 Libyans arrested in breakfast raid at ‘military camp’ in Mpumalanga [VIDEO]

In a dramatic early morning raid, Mpumalanga police arrested almost a hundred Libyan nationals at what is believed to be a military camp on a piece of land in White River, Mpumalanga.

Dozens of police took part in an early-morning raid on an alleged military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga on Friday. Picture: Screengrab/ X/ Newzroom Afrika

While police have not yet made any allegations of extremism around the find of the camp, the foreign nationals allegedly came to South Africa four months ago for what is believed to have been “security training”.

Continue reading

WATCH: Brink slams ANC councillors after they withdraw motion of no confidence

City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink stopped short of celebrating the withdrawn motion of no confidence against him, instead calling on all politicians to be accountable for their actions, not just him.

Members of the opposition parties shout at Mayor Cilliers Brink during the Tshwane Council Meeting on 25 July, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the meeting was chaotic because the ANC and EFF councilors refused to let Mayor Cilliers Brink speak. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor again argued on Friday the motivation behind his attempted removal was “business interests with links to the ANC”, especially in the municipality’s waste management.

Continue reading

‘If the shoe fits’: Malatji denies targeting Maile in scathing critique on ANC Gauteng leaders

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has expressed concerns over the ANC’s lack of seriousness towards youth involvement, sparking a heated debate.

ANCYL president Collen Malatji. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ANCYL President Collen Malatji recently criticised provincial leaders for excluding youth from the provincial legislature and executive.

Continue reading

Silence from City of Johannesburg as residents disconnected over billing anomaly

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) ratepayers have bombarded their councillors with complaints of erroneous disconnections.

Photo: iStock

CoJ account holders were lumped with security deposit charges after their statements were received, forcing them into arrears and in the crosshairs of the city’s disconnection teams.

Continue reading

‘At least Zuma consulted us’ – Zondo unhappy about latest judiciary budget cuts

Outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has alleged that the executive did not consult with the judiciary before deciding to impose budget cuts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Zondo held a Q&A session with the media after presenting the judiciary’s annual budget in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Friday.

Continue reading

‘Business as usual’ for Mama Joy as she heads to Olympics despite McKenzie stopping trips for superfans

Many expected Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke to watch the Paris Olympics from home like millions of other fans after Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie stopped all trips for sports superfans.

Superfan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke is in France to attend the Paris Olympics. Picture: @JoyChauke5/X

However, the colourful sports fan shared a video of herself flying to the European country to attend the Olympics.

Continue reading

Comic Con set to return at Joburg Expo Centre in September

Comic Con fans will be pleased to know that the popular “geek” event will be back at the brand’s Africa event.

Cosplay is also a big feature at the con as it is popularly known with fan dressing up as their favourite characters and super heroes. Picture: ComicCon

Comic Con is the largest multi-genre pop-culture and gaming exhibition and festival in the world featuring people’s love for comics, gaming, film, television, live shows and all things pop culture.

Continue reading

Olympic Sevens semi-final: Blitzboks draw inspiration from Kolisi’s champions

Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman has outlined what his team need to do to beat hosts France and qualify for the Paris Olympic Games Sevens final.

Philip Snyman, head coach of South Africa’s Blitzboks (in the middle with white shirt). Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

The teams meet in one of the two semi-finals at the Stade de France on Saturday at 3.30pm for a place in the gold medal match. The winner will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Fiji and Australia.

Continue reading

Ready to go: Tatjana Smith in good spirits ahead of Olympic swimming gala

Tatjana Smith admits she is under pressure as she prepares to lead South Africa’s medal charge, but the accomplished swimmer says she has prepared well and is ready to hit the water at the Paris Olympics.

Tatjana Smith during a training session in Pretoria. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Smith, who earned two of the country’s three medals at the Tokyo Games three years ago, will open her campaign in the 100m breaststroke heats on Sunday, and she will be targeting a return to the podium in Monday’s two-length final after securing silver in Tokyo.

Continue reading