Home affairs issues first Muslim marriage certificates in SA history

Marriages of Muslims are officially recognised in South Africa after more than 350 years of Islam in the country

The marriage certificates officially recognising the “type of marriage” as “Muslim” comes after changes were made to the department’s internal systems. Picture: iStock

The Department of Home Affairs has issued the first batch of marriage certificates for Muslim marriages for the first time in South African history.

The marriage certificates officially recognise the type of marriage. This comes after changes were made to the department’s internal systems.

Home Affairs issued the first batch of 33 marriage certificates on Friday.

Pioneering Muslims

The first such certificate, with an entry of ‘Muslim marriage’ was issued earlier this month to a couple whose Nikah (Islamic marriage) was performed at Cravenby Estate in the Western Cape.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber said the Muslim community has made “extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s history for more than 350 years”.

“While it comes hundreds of years later than it should have, it is a personal honour for me to preside as Minister over the granting of marriage certificates recognising Muslim marriages. This is a major step towards enhancing the dignity of this faith community and reflects the ongoing commitment of Home Affairs to deliver dignity to all our valued clients.

“It is also an expression of nation-building and a celebration of South Africa’s unity in diversity.

“Home Affairs stands at the ready to assist all clients who similarly wish to have a Muslim marriage formally recognised,” Schreiber said.

Certificate cost

Schreiber said the department has enabled its systems to retroactively recognise Islamic marriages.

“At a fee of R20, clients can request a reprint of their marriage certificate specifying that they wish to change the wording to reflect that it is an Islamic marriage.

“From all of us at #TeamHomeAffairs: Nikah Mubarak to the pioneering newlyweds!” Schreiber said.

Consultation

Al-Jama-ah Member of Parliament (MP), Advocate Shameemah Salie said the party is ecstatic at the reconfiguration of the marriage certificate for Muslim marriages

“Although it has been a long wait for a Muslim marriage certificate in line with Islamic Shari’ah Law, the party is pleased that it has been done the proper way.

“Muslim couples can now register their marriages with a valid Nikah (Islamic marriage certificate) with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and the marriage will be registered on the National Population Register and the couples will receive a South African Muslim marriage certificate.”

Salie has advised couples to consult with members of the ‘Ulama (religious leaders) before they decide the type of marriage they wish to register.

Salie added that the party has set a target of reaching one million Muslims to get a valid South African Muslim marriage certificate.

Dignity, diversity, and human rights

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Karabo Khakhau said the milestone brings dignity and long-overdue equality to members of the Muslim community.

“Today marks an important step in building a South Africa that is truly inclusive and just. We celebrate alongside the Muslim community and look forward to the continued strengthening of our nation’s commitment to dignity, diversity, and human rights,” Khakhau said.

