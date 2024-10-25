Bishop Lavis mass shooting: 3 arrested in connection with murder of 7 people

The arrests follow the death of four men and three women in a mass shooting in the Cape Town suburb of Bishop Lavis.

Three people are in custody in connection with a mass shooting incident in Cape Town.

Six people were killed on Thursday night, with a seventh victim succumbing to her injuries on Friday morning.

Suspects opened fire on eight people at a home in Kogelberg Street home on Thursday evening just after 8.30pm.

Youngest suspect 17-years-old

Police acted swiftly and within 24 hours had three suspects between the ages of 17 and 29 in handcuffs.

“During the tracing operation, a firearm was also confiscated. It has been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it was utilised in the commission of any crimes,” confirmed Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“The suspects are facing murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm charges. They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday,” the Brigadier added.

The additional police visibility in the area will continue, including raids and high-density operations, in an effort to calm the situation.

Atlantis mass shooting

Thursday night’s incident comes a day after five people were killed in Atlantis on the west coast.

Brigadier Potelwa confirmed that investigations into the Atlantis are continuing but that no arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, three vehicles were reportedly returning from a trip to the beach when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the occupants at the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream roads.

The five victims were aged between 18 and 30, while five others were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police believe both incidents are gang-related.

Cape Town murder cases

Based on the crime stats released by police for the first quarter of the 2024/25 reporting period, the Western Cape has the third-highest number of registered murder cases.

Behind Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape recorded 1,138 murder cases in the three months between April and June.

Of the police stations recording the highest number of murder cases, City of Cape Town district stations made up seven of the top 10.

Nyanga was top of the list, while Khayelitsha, Harare, Delft, Phillipi East, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein took fourth to ninth place.

