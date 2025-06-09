Hot tips: How to keep warm safely and avoid fires this winter

Mulaudzi encouraged residents to visit EMS Be Safe Centres for free fire safety training.

As temperatures drop this week, emergency medical services (EMS) warns the public to ensure that all heating devices are properly maintained to prevent fire incidents at home.

Speaking to The Citizen, EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, said they see an increase in fire incidents throughout winter.

“ Most of those fire incidents are caused by heating devices, things like brazier or mbaola, heaters, paraffin stove, candles. Most of these heating devices are left unattended while in use, in the process causing devastating fire incidents,” Mulaudzi said.

Tips to avoid fires

If using a brazier or mbaola, always operate it in a well-ventilated area.

Remove the brazier or mbaola from the house before going to bed.

When using heaters, ensure they are always monitored while in use.

Do not leave heaters unattended around young kids.

Use candles in proper safety jars instead of cold drink or beer bottles, as bottles can overheat, tip over, and cause serious fires.

ALSO READ: Tips on how to protect your property from burning this winter

Safety first when staying warm

Furthermore, the City of Tshwane gave the following winter safety guidelines:

Keep at least one metre of clear space in front of heaters, and never use them to dry clothes.

Never discard lit cigarettes, especially in places that could easily be set alight.

Never start a fire or use a heater while under the influence of alcohol, and avoid falling asleep with a lit cigarette in your hand.

The city then stated that accidental fires are more common among those who live in informal settlements.

” We are appealing to people to remember to put safety first when trying to stay warm during the winter months.”

Mulaudzi urged residents to visit the EMS Be Safe centres across the seven regions in Johannesburg.

“The residents can visit these centres where they will be trained for free on life and fire safety educational programmes so that they will be able to deal with emergencies in their respective communities,” he concluded.

NOW READ: Man dies after fire guts shack in Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni