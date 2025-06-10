N3 Toll urges road users to be cautious amid icy conditions

The South African Weather Service said very cold, wet and windy conditions, including snow will persist in some parts of the country.

Motorists have been advised to take precautions. Photo: Arrive Alive

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) continues to urge road users to be cautious while driving in icy conditions.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said very cold, wet and windy conditions, including snow, will persist in some parts of the country.

Adverse weather

Thabia Dhoogra, Chief Operating Officer of the N3TC, stated that adverse weather conditions may impact safety, convenience, and mobility on the toll route.

“N3TC urges road users planning to travel on the N3 Toll Route to keep a close watch on the changing weather as the South African Weather Service continues to warn of bitterly cold, icy conditions, thunderstorms, damaging winds, and the possibility of snowfall along high-lying parts of the route.”

Amenities

Dhoogra warned that the weather conditions may impact road safety, and could result in traffic congestion, delays, and temporary road closures should driving conditions become treacherous.

“Please check the most recent travel status before embarking on your trip, and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely. Inclement weather often results in traffic congestion and extensive delays.

“We recommend motorists keep sufficient emergency provisions in their vehicles, including water, food, medication, warm clothes and blankets, cellphones, chargers, backup power banks, and basic first aid equipment,” Dhoogra said.

‘Defensive driving’

Dhoogra urged motorists to respect the rules of the toll route.

“Road users can also assist emergency services to reduce safety threats by driving defensively and responding appropriately to the prevailing conditions. Remain patient and alert, anticipate potential hazards, reduce speed, and maintain a safe following distance in order to react in good time to potential risks

“N3TC’s route services teams, together with our partners in the road incident management system (RIMS), are already deployed and are ready to assist in any eventuality. Now it’s up to all of us to share the road responsibly,” said Dhoogra.

