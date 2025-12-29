Rain everywhere but no water in our taps: How to survive outages in 2026

The most crucial step is building a water reserve before an outage hits.

Water outages have become an increasingly common reality for many South African households, with some communities going days or even weeks without a reliable supply.

The crisis has intensified across the country, with Johannesburg residents often enduring multi-day outages without warning or water tankers, sparking fresh outrage, while water protests have erupted in various provinces.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina previously pointed to multiple factors driving the crisis.

“Municipalities are unable to fill reservoirs due to leaks and poor maintenance,” she said in September.

The minister has also raised concerns about “water mafia” networks, saying water infrastructure projects face sabotage.

“We are working with Saps to address this…These criminal elements are sabotaging essential water delivery,” she said.

In response to the escalating situation, Majodina called for municipalities to procure their own water tankers rather than relying on contractors.

She revealed that Johannesburg acquired 20 municipal water tankers.

“We started in March to encourage all the municipalities that have contracts for water tankers to start negotiating out of that contract. Let municipalities insource their water tankering,” she said.

Whether caused by infrastructure failures, maintenance work, drought conditions, or criminal interference, these disruptions demand proactive preparation and smart water management from households.

Store water before the taps run dry

The most crucial step is building a water reserve before an outage hits.

Fill clean containers such as bottles, buckets, and large drums with tap water when the supply is normal.

A household should aim to store at least 10 to 20 litres per person to cover drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene needs for several days.

Remember to label containers with the date and replace stored water every few months to keep it fresh.

Also, keep 5-litre bottles around; that way, you can always pay less to get them refilled with filtered water at a local store or supermarket.

Prioritise water use wisely

During an outage, every drop counts. Reserve your cleanest stored water exclusively for drinking and food preparation.

Use less pristine water for flushing toilets by pouring a bucket directly into the bowl, which uses far less than a full flush.

Hand washing can be done with minimal water using a small basin or bottle with a controlled pour.

Consider using hand sanitiser as a water-saving alternative when soap and water aren’t practical.

Reduce consumption across the board

During outages, it is important to adjust your daily routines to minimise water needs. Take navy showers: wet yourself briefly, turn off the water while soaping, then rinse quickly. You could also take ‘cross’ baths by washing your face, underarms, and private areas.

Wash dishes in a basin rather than under a running tap, and reuse that greywater for outdoor plants or toilet flushing.

Delay laundry until the water supply resumes, or hand-wash only essential items using minimal water.

Use alternative water sources

Don’t overlook unconventional water sources during extended cuts.

Collect rainwater using buckets or tarps if the weather permits, though this should be filtered and boiled before drinking.

Greywater from washing vegetables or rinsing dishes can be used to water gardens.

Some communities also establish water collection points at natural springs or boreholes, though water quality should always be verified.

Stay informed and prepared

Monitor municipal communications and local news for updates on water restoration schedules.

Keep emergency contacts for your municipality’s water department readily available.

Consider investing in water storage tanks for long-term resilience, and join or form community WhatsApp groups to share information about water tanker deliveries and alternative supply points during outages.

